Striker Meerdink gets first call-up for Netherlands

AMSTERDAM :Mexx Meerdink has been handed a first call-up by the Netherlands as they look to find additional striking options for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday named the 22-year-old from AZ Alkmaar in a 24-man squad for Group G qualifiers against Malta in Ta’ Qali on Thursday and Finland in Amsterdam on October 12.

Meerdink comes into the squad as cover because Dutch record goalscorer Memphis Depay has played only 45 minutes for his Brazilian club Corinthians since the qualifiers last month, where he set a new mark of 52 goals for the national team.

Depay is in the squad but Feyenoord striker Sem Steijn, who made his debut as a substitute in the last game against Lithuania, has not been retained while there is also no call-up again for Brian Brobbey, who has had only two brief substitute appearances in the Premier League since moving to Sunderland.

There is a return after an almost two-year absence for Quilindschy Hartman, who won the last of his four caps in November 2023. He moved to Burnley from Feyenoord at the start of the season.

Netherlands top the group with 10 points from four games with Poland trailing on goal difference but having played one match more. After five games Finland are third with seven points ahead of Lithuania on three and bottom side Malta with two.

The group winners qualify for next year’s World Cup in North America.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Aston Villa), Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar), Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)