Stroll hits back at Colapinto, says try to score a point

LAS VEGAS :Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has hit back at criticism from Alpine Formula One driver Franco Colapinto by suggesting the young Argentine focus on scoring his first point of the season.

Colapinto, 22, accused the Canadian - son of team owner Lawrence - in Brazil of 'always taking people out' and not looking in his car's mirrors after an incident with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.

"I heard about it. I don't know. Maybe he's frustrated and angry with life," Stroll told reporters ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"I don't know how many points he has in the championship. I can't tell you. Zero? He has zero points ... he should probably focus on his own things and try to score some points this year."

Colapinto, who has a huge following as the only Argentine in F1, is the sole driver yet to open his scoring account for 2025.

He told reporters separately at Las Vegas that his comments were made in the heat of the moment and "hopefully it's all good between us."