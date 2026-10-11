Struggling Corinthians sign Seedorf as manager

Oct 11 : Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf has returned to a managerial role after seven years, with Brazilian side Corinthians announcing the 50-year-old as their coach on Sunday.

• The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan player had last managed Cameroon, where he was sacked in July 2019.

• He has joined Corinthians on a contract until the end of the 2027 season, the club said in a statement.

• Corinthians, who are a point above the relegation zone in the Brazilian Serie A, sacked previous manager Fernando Diniz on Wednesday.

• Seedorf had terminated his contract with Botafogo to retire as a player and take up his first managerial role at Milan in January 2014.

• He took over at Milan when they were 11th, and helped them finish eighth, before being dismissed in June. He later coached Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

• Corinthians visit second-placed Palmeiras later on Sunday.