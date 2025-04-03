Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town secured a shock 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, three days after the hosts lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Bournemouth started brightly, with Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo going close, but Ipswich took the lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Julio Enciso's incisive through ball found Nathan Broadhead who slotted home.

After the break, Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer denied Alex Scott and Ryan Christie before the visitors doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Liam Delap latched onto a clinical cross from Conor Townsend.

Bournemouth reduced the deficit seven minutes later when Evanilson pounced on the rebound from Lewis Cook's shot but they could not find an equaliser and dropped to 10th in the table on 44 points. Ipswich are 18th on 20 points.