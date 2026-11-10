Struggling Sassuolo fire manager Aquilani

Nov 9 : Sassuolo have sacked manager Alberto Aquilani, the Serie A club said on Monday, after a run of five successive defeats left them one point above the relegation zone.

• Aquilani's last game in charge was Saturday's 3-0 loss at AS Roma, the club where he began his playing career.

• The 42-year-old former Liverpool player and Italy international was appointed Sassuolo manager in June, having played for the club in 2017.

• Aquilani won two of his first four league games in charge, but since then his side have gone seven matches without a win, losing six.

• Sassuolo are 17th in the standings on eight points, one ahead of Monza. They have the worst defensive record in the top flight, conceding 29 goals in 11 games.

• Their next game, after the international break, is a home match against Genoa on November 22.