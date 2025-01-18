Struggling United set for rollercoaster campaign, says manager Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim expects a rollercoaster season with the club juggling difficult Premier League and Europa League campaigns, but he was relieved to get back to winning ways ahead of hosting Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

United got their first league win in five matches when they beat bottom side Southampton 3-1 on Thursday thanks to a hat-trick by Amad Diallo and they now face a busy period with three matches in eight days.

"I think it's going to be hard until the end of the season. It’s going to be a little bit of that rollercoaster," Amorim told reporters on Friday.

"It’s harder to prepare for the game when we lose. When we win, we can manage everything, expectations, a bad mood for some players. So we will prepare for the game in the same ways. I am just focused on the next game."

The Portuguese, who took charge in November, said 12th-placed United are yet to get their attack in order, having failed to score in three of their last five league matches.

"I think this is something that you can see from the past and we were, in the past, a team of transition. And we still are," he added.

"You can feel it, to create chances in the final third, we struggle. We struggle a lot... so it is something that we have to change. To change, we need training. So to have time to change, we also need to win games and we have tried to do that."