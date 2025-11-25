Stubbs fifty stretches South Africa's lead to 508 against India

Tristan Stubbs struck 60 not out to help South Africa consolidate their position with a huge overall lead of 508 on day four of the second and final test against India in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The visitors were 220-4 at lunch and looking set for a 2-0 series sweep after winning the opener in Kolkata inside three days.

Wiaan Mulder, on 29, was batting with Stubbs at the break with the world test champions appearing in no rush to declare their second innings.

However, their top order looked ill at ease against the turning ball on Tuesday after resuming on 26 for no loss in the first ever test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in northeast India.

Ryan Rickelton (35) and Aiden Markram (29) added 59 runs for the opening stand before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja removed both the batters.

Rickelton was snared at cover, while Markram was done for by a Jadeja delivery that drifted in from wide of the crease and spun past the bat to peg back the off stump.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar had Temba Bavuma caught at leg slip for three and could have claimed the wicket of Stubbs too had Rishabh Pant not missed a stumping opportunity.

Tony de Zorzi (49) fell agonisingly short of a fifty, pinned lbw by Jadeja, but Mulder has looked comfortable so far hitting five fours.