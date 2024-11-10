Stunning Musiala goal gives Bayern 1-0 win at St Pauli

HAMBURG, Germany : A sensational 28-metre drive from in-form Jamal Musiala gave undefeated Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a nervous 1-0 victory at St Pauli on Saturday to open up a six-point lead at the top.

Bayern, fresh from their 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica courtesy of another Musiala goal, had the upper hand at the start.

St Pauli, however, showed few nerves and gradually became more aggressive, carving out a couple of scoring chances of their own.

As the hosts pushed for a goal, however, it was Bayern who struck when Germany midfielder Musiala won possession 30 metres out, took two steps and unleashed a ferocious shot that went in off the crossbar for his fifth league goal.

Promoted St Pauli turned out to be a tough nut to crack with Bayern given little space to create chances in the second half and the hosts lurking on the break.

Bayern are top on 26 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.