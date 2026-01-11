Logo
Logo

Sport

Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory

Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah in action with VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 VfB Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstadt scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 VfB Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor and VfB Stuttgart's Nikolas Nartey in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Stuttgart ride roughshod over hosts Leverkusen in 4-1 victory
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Jeanuel Belocian concedes a penalty against VfB Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
11 Jan 2026 03:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, ‌Jan 10 : VfB Stuttgart fired four goals past hapless hosts Bayer Leverkusen in a lop-sided first half on Saturday to cruise to a 4-1 Bundesliga victory after the three-week winter break.

The visitors completely dismantled Leverkusen in the opening half as Jamie Leweling scored twice before the ‌hosts pulled one back with a 66th-minute ‌Alex Grimaldo penalty.

Stuttgart climbed to 29 points in fifth place, level on points with Leverkusen in fourth and third-placed RB Leipzig, who have a game in hand following the postponement of their match at St Pauli due to snow. Borussia Dortmund ‍are second on 33 with leaders Bayern Munich, on 41, playing VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Stuttgart stunned the home crowd when Leweling drilled in for a 10th-minute lead. Leverkusen struggled to find a way ​back into the game ‌and it was Stuttgart who scored again with Maximilian Mittelstaedt sending keeper Mark Flekken the wrong way to ​convert his 29th-minute penalty.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel did well to stop ⁠an Ezequiel Fernandez shot with ‌a one-handed save in the hosts' best chance in the ​first half but it got worse before the break with the visitors scoring twice.

Leweling found just enough ‍space to unleash an unstoppable shot and Deniz Undav bagged another ⁠deep in stoppage time to compound Leverkusen's first-half misery.

Grimaldo converted his spot-kick ​but it was ‌only a small consolation for the hosts.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement