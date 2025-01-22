Logo
Sport

Stuttgart stay in playoff hunt with 3-1 win in Bratislava
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v VfB Stuttgart - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - January 21, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling in action REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v VfB Stuttgart - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - January 21, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Yannik Keitel in action with Slovan Bratislava's Kevin Wimmer and Guram Kashia REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v VfB Stuttgart - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - January 21, 2025 Slovan Bratislava's Idjessi Metoko celebrates scoring their first goal with Kevin Wimmer and Marko Tolic REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
22 Jan 2025 07:38AM
VfB Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling scored twice and Fabian Rieder added a third as they beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League to stay in the chase for a playoff spot.

Stuttgart opened the scoring after 11 minutes when captain Deniz Undav squared for winger Leweling to find the net.

The Germany winger got his second in the 36th when Dominik Takac made a fine save from Enzo Millot before Leweling snapped up the loose ball with the keeper unable to keep his effort out.

The hosts pulled a goal back after 85 minutes when Idjessi Metsoko outpaced the defence to prod home but two minutes later Stuttgart restored their two-goal lead through Rieder.

Stuttgart are 21st with 10 points ahead of their final first phase game at home to Paris St Germain next Wednesday, while Slovan are still without a point before visiting Bayern Munich.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

