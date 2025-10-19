Substitute Araujo nets late winner as Barcelona edge Girona 2-1

BARCELONA, Spain :Substitute Ronald Araujo scored three minutes into added time as Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over a stubborn Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona, who have 22 points after nine matches, sit top of the table, a point above Real Madrid, who have played a game fewer and face Getafe on Sunday. Girona are in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the table with six points.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was sent off for arguing with the referee early in added time, which rules him out from next weekend's El Clasico at Real Madrid. Flick celebrated from the stands when Araujo netted the late winner.

"Everyone knows I used to play as a striker. When the manager asked me, I didn't hesitate. When I got to the bench, I said that if I came on, I'd score. I work to help the team. I'm happy to do so," said Uruguay international Araujo.

The match began with players from both teams standing still for 15 seconds, as part of a protest organised by the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) over LaLiga's decision to move December's match between Villarreal and Barcelona to the United States.

Barcelona immediately went on the offensive, with probing through balls for Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal, back after a two-week absence due to a groin injury, threatening from the right.

Barcelona took the lead in the 13th minute, when Pedri received Yamal's quick ball into the box and ran across the defensive line before dispatching a low left-footed finish.

Yet Axel Witsel's spectacular bicycle kick off Arnau Martinez's header levelled for Girona seven minutes later, with the Belgian's acrobatic effort bouncing over a diving Wojciech Szczesny.

Girona, who had barely threatened until Witsel's equaliser, had Barcelona briefly on the ropes, with Szczesny's save denying Vladyslav Vanat and Portu hitting the post.

But Barcelona regained control before the half-hour mark, with Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga keeping out De Jong's shot, while Marcus Rashford's free kick rattled the crossbar.

Girona then countered through Vitor Reis, whose lofted ball sent Bryan Gil running through the hosts' high defensive line. The former Tottenham Hotspur winger only had the keeper to beat, but ended up shooting over the bar in the 39th minute.

The visitors' Alex Moreno shot just wide of the far post two minutes later, as both sides went into the break on equal terms, having had three shots on target despite Barcelona dominating possession.

BARCELONA DOMINATE SECOND HALF

Barcelona pushed hard when the match resumed, with five shots on target in the first 30 minutes of the second half.

The hosts' halftime substitute Fermin Lopez hit the post seven minutes after coming on and Pau Cubarsi found the net on the hour mark but his effort was disallowed due to Eric Garcia's foul on Hugo Rincon in the build-up.

Viktor Tsyhankov had the chance to score a second for Girona in the 87th minute, but his shot off Yaser Asprilla's pass was weak.

Girona faced heartbreak six minutes later as Araujo, who came on in the 82nd minute, sealed the win for Barcelona, finding the net from De Jong's cross with his right foot.

"I'm happy with how the team competed, with the feeling we had. We're leaving with a very hard blow... in those final minutes, we defended poorly," Girona coach Michel said.

Barcelona host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday, before continuing their LaLiga campaign at Real Madrid next Sunday.