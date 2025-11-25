Sumo-Sake and sea bream: Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki savours first title

Ukrainian wrestler Aonishiki said sake never tasted so good as the 21-year-old savoured his Emperor's Cup triumph at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka on Sunday that put him on the brink of promotion to the sport's second-highest rank.

Aonishiki, whose real name is Danylo Yavhusishyn, became the first wrestler from Ukraine to win an elite-level tournament in the ancient Japanese sport with his win over Mongolian yokozuna Hoshoryu.

Aonishiki is the second Ukraine-born professional sumo wrestler after Serhii Sokolovskyi, who competes as Shishi.

After winning the title in only his 14th tournament, Aonishiki is set to rise from sekiwake to ozeki, though he told reporters on Monday he was not thinking about promotion just yet.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The championship is starting to sink in, but I'm not thinking anything at all about ozeki," said Aonishiki, who also took part in the sumo tradition of holding up a sea bream for good luck after his victory.

"I couldn't get to sleep straight away after getting back. I was spacing out around 5 a.m. ... Everything (during the celebration) was a first for me, like holding a sea bream, and I really enjoyed it."

Born in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, he took up sumo at the age of seven and became national champion by 17, Kyodo reported. Following Russia's invasion in 2022 he fled with his parents to Germany before heading for Japan, where he arrived in April 2022.

Aonishiki's parents remain in Germany, and he said he telephoned them after the win.

"I said, 'It's all thanks to you.' My mother was crying. I heard my father was too, but he didn't show that to me. I've also been contacted by my friends and acquaintances in Ukraine," he said.

One of the best things about winning the tournament was that he was able to repay his stablemaster, Aonishiki said, adding that he had thoroughly enjoyed the post-tournament celebrations.

"I've never had sake that tasted so good," he said.