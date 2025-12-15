Sunderland exact sweet derby revenge with 'visitors' jibe at Newcastle

Dec 14 : Sunderland savoured their sweetest victory in years on Sunday, beating Newcastle United 1-0 in a Premier League derby that served as perfect revenge for a painful FA Cup humiliation in 2024.

Sunderland's triumph at the Stadium of Light was sealed by an unfortunate own goal from Newcastle's Nick Woltemade, lifting the hosts to seventh place and within two points of the top four.

The victory was particularly sweet for defender Dan Ballard, who had scored an own goal in Sunderland's crushing 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Newcastle in January 2024 - the teams' only meeting since March 2016 before Sunday's lively encounter.

"You cannot describe (the feeling). It was so painful (losing at home to Newcastle) for the players and for the fans. We felt we had let them down, so we're delighted with this win," Ballard told Sky Sports.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It prepared us more for today. We came in with more quality in this team, real leaders. We stuck in there, fought really hard and I thought we deserved the win.

"There was not much in the game in terms of chances. When you go a goal ahead it's about game management and I thought we did that very well. The boys were brilliant."

BLACK CATS V MAGPIES

Sunderland made their feelings crystal clear before kickoff, unfurling a massive banner showing a ferocious black cat pouncing on a terrified magpie - in reference to Newcastle's nickname.

The home side's contempt was further displayed on the digital scoreboard, which replaced Newcastle's name and crest with just one word - 'Visitors'.

When the game kicked off, Newcastle huffed and puffed to no avail while Sunderland looked more likely to score as they piled pressure on their rivals throughout the match.

When the final whistle blew, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was mobbed by his coaching staff while the home crowd - who had also given Woltemade a cheeky standing ovation when he was substituted - erupted.

Sunderland even replicated Newcastle's team photo in front of the away end in 2024 by taking their own picture in front of the Roker End.

"We will enjoy this result, but I am happy for the players, the club and the fans because they deserve it," Le Bris said.

"I understood what this game meant to the people of the community really quickly, it was probably on the first day when I arrived.

"I am happy for the fans because it was an important game for them, and they were part of the process today. It is so enjoyable to feel this energy and support."