Sunderland soar as promoted sides rewrite Premier League script
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 18, 2025 Sunderland's Trai Hume heads at goal and hits the post REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 18, 2025 Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ki-Jana Hoever Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 18, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jhon Arias and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre in action with Sunderland's Noah Sadiki Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 18, 2025 Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele scores their first goal as Wolverhampton Wanderers' Sam Johnstone reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 18, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marshall Munetsi shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
19 Oct 2025 01:22AM
Much has been made of the difficulty for promoted sides in adapting to the Premier League in recent years, but this season's trio have fared much better having accumulated more than double the number of points after eight games as last term.

Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers took them to seventh in the table with 14 points, while Burnley’s victory by the same margin over fellow promoted side Leeds United leaves them on seven points and the Elland Road club one better off.

That collective total of 29 points is in stark contrast to the 14 managed by the promoted clubs after eight games last season.

At the same stage, Leicester City had nine points, Ipswich Town four and Southampton one, with all three ending the campaign with relegation back to the Championship.

Sunderland’s smart acquisitions and steely defence have made them tough to beat. They have conceded six goals in their eight games, the joint third best record in the Premier League.

Having said that, they have not had the toughest of runs, facing only Manchester United so far among the so-called 'Big Six', a game they lost 2-0 at Old Trafford. They did go to Crystal Palace and get a 0-0 draw and held Aston Villa 1-1.

"For me it's just a question of the next game," Sunderland manager Regis le Bris told BBC Sport. "It's a long journey and a tough journey. If we can win points early, it's good for the confidence."

By contrast, Burnley have lost to Tottenham Hotspur (0-3), Manchester United (2-3), Liverpool (0-1) and Manchester City (1-5), so will be pleased to be out of the bottom three after that start.

Burnley defender Kyle Walker says home form is key for his side having lost all four of their away trips this campaign.

"It's a massive win. We all knew that especially when these teams (bottom half teams) come to Turf Moor, we need to turn it into our game. They are coming to our home and we need to take three points,” he said.

Leeds' wastefulness in front of goal has been a scourge for them all season and was again at Turf Moor, but manager Daniel Farke remains positive they will have a good campaign.

"We want to pick up points everywhere and for that we need good performances. We showed that today in many aspects but effectiveness is what's crucial. This is what we need to add to our game."

Source: Reuters
