Sunderland stun Chelsea with 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge

LONDON :Sunderland extended their strong return to the Premier League on Saturday when they dealt Chelsea a 2-1 home defeat with substitute Chemsdine Talbi curling in a winner deep into stoppage time.

The visitors, who moved up to second place in the table, had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for Chelsea, cutting in from the left and shooting through the legs of Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The Londoners' lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor's equaliser in the 22nd minute when the Frenchman stabbed in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw as Chelsea failed to find a way through the Black Cats' disciplined midfield and defensive lines.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In the third minute of added time, however, Talbi collected a pass by fellow substitute Brian Brobbey and the Morocco winger placed his low shot perfectly for his first goal for Sunderland since signing from Club Brugge in July.

SUNDERLAND HAD RIGHT BALANCE

Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris said his players had found the right balance between pressing Chelsea high up the pitch in key moments before holding their deep blocking formation.

"It's a good performance, especially after the early goal," the Frenchman told reporters. "We won three points. We are happy with the way we played. It is important to grab this opportunity when possible."

Enzo Maresca's men had been seeking their third league win in a row after victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest but failed to build on their early lead.

Brazilian teenager Estevao, who came on to score the winner in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool, was largely held at bay by Sunderland after he replaced Garnacho in the 58th minute.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah said the Blues had paid the price for losing concentration in the dying moments.

"As a team it is not the best of games but it is one we have to learn from," he told Sky Sports. "With the Champions League we have a lot of games but we can't complain. These are the games we want to play in and we can't use that as an excuse."

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris, Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)