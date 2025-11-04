Sunderland's Xhaka earns draw after Ndiaye's stunner for Everton

SUNDERLAND, England :Iliman Ndiaye scored a superb solo goal for Everton but Granit Xhaka's deflected equaliser secured a deserved point for Sunderland in their entertaining 1-1 Premier League draw at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Promoted Sunderland continue their fine start to the season and move into fourth in the table with 18 points from their 10 games, while Everton are in 14th with 12 points.

Ndiaye gave the visitors the lead on 15 minutes as he picked up the ball on the right wing and drove towards goal, beating four defenders with his quick feet and curling his shot into the net from the edge of the box.

Sunderland took control of the game after the half-hour mark and created numerous opportunities, with Xhaka’s goal-bound effort 40 seconds into the second half deflecting into the net off the foot of James Tarkowski.

Both coaches will look at the result with some sense of frustration, Everton’s David Moyes due to early missed chances, and Sunderland’s Regis Le Bris for the fact his side could not make their second half dominance count.

"To be honest, we lost the three points today in the first 20-25 minutes in my opinion, sloppy on the ball, too many mistakes, easy mistakes," Xhaka told Sky Sports.

"At this level, you get punished but second half was very, very good. A lot of emotions. We create a lot of chances. With a bit more luck, we win this game, but in the end we take one point."

Moyes has been talking about Everton earning European football for next season, but until they start getting goals from their misfiring strikers, that is a pipe dream.

Everton dominated the opening half-hour but only managed a single goal through Ndiaye’s wonderful strike.

James Garner flashed a shot inches wide in the opening seconds, Jack Grealish hit the post and Thierno Barry blazed over from two yards out when it seemed easier to score.

Had he made it 2-0 at that point it is likely Everton would have gone on to win, but Sunderland seized control after that, buoyed by their good fortune.

They got their equalizer within a minute of the second half as Xhaka’s low shot found its way into the net off Tarkowski, when goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looked to have it covered.

Sunderland’s pressure did not turn into another goal as Everton scrambled to keep them at bay.

"We started very well and got a great goal from Ndiaye," Pickford said. "Then they have changed their shape a bit and the defensive effort we had to put in was first class.

"You always want to get that second goal and we didn't. But we have come away from home and got a point."