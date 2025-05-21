Suryavanshi ends dream debut IPL season with impressive half-century

NEW DELHI : Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fairytale debut season began with a first-ball six last month and ended with a scintillating half-century on Tuesday as the 14-year-old continues to justify the hype around him in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan Royals were unable to make the playoffs but finished their campaign on a winning note against Chennai Super Kings thanks to Suryavanshi's 57 off 33 balls.

The left-handed batter finished his campaign with 252 runs from seven matches with a strike rate of 206.55, the highest by any batter this season.

"I don't have words for him," Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said.

"Today in the middle overs, he smartly picked his scoring options. He did not swing at every ball. He was waiting for the left-arm spinners. It shows how smart he is."

Suryavanshi's talent and ability to read the game make him a long-term prospect for an India side heading into an era without stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their test retirements.

"It's an absolutely stunning combination... There's something special for Indian cricket in the coming years," Samson said.

Eyebrows were raised when Rajasthan signed Suryavanshi last year, with many even fearing for his safety facing some of the world's most dreaded fast bowlers.

Wrapped in cotton wool for the first half of the tournament, Suryavanshi announced his arrival by hitting the first ball he faced, from India international Shardul Thakur, for a flat six in an April 19 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, it was his breathtaking 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans that sparked talk about the arrival of a generation talent.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid has warned that the youngster would need help to deal with his overnight fame and, after Tuesday's match, said the player needs to keep improving.

"Remember, the bowlers will come better prepared against you next time," Dravid told Suryavanshi in a video posted on the IPL website on Wednesday. "To dominate them, you need to develop your skills and be even better next season."