Sweden's World Cup hopes in shreds after 2-0 defeat by Switzerland

STOCKHOLM :Sweden's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup are hanging by a thread after Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka scored from the spot to help the visitors win 2-0 in their qualifying Group B clash on Friday.

More than 50,000 fans turned up on a chilly October night and many booed Sweden's Danish coach Jon Dahl Tomasson before the game, with a banner unveiled after the loss to the Swiss calling for him to resign.

Switzerland top the group with a perfect nine points from their opening three games, with Kosovo second on four points and Slovenia third on two after those two teams played out a 0-0 draw in Pristina. The Swedes are bottom with one point.

The writing was on the wall from the fourth minute when Switzerland striker Breel Embolo hit the far post with a fourth-minute header from a corner as Sweden were outplayed throughout, spurning the few chances they managed to fashion.

Striker Alexander Isak struck the foot of the post for the hosts in the 26th before teeing up Lucas Bergvall for their best chance of the game, but the 19-year-old somehow managed to get the ball caught under his feet with the goal at his mercy.

That move proved costly when the Swiss took the lead in the 65th minute after Alexander Bernhardsson sent Djibril Sow sprawling in the box with a push in the back, and Xhaka blasted the resulting penalty straight down the middle.

Bergvall had a chance to redeem himself in the 85th but this time he blazed his shot wide before being substituted, cutting a forlorn figure as he made his way back to the bench.

A frustrating night for the Swedes was made worse when Switzerland substitute Johan Manzabi's tame effort was deflected past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in second-half stoppage time, condemning them to a second defeat in three games that leaves their qualifying chances in tatters.

Despite little to suggest his side can reach the 2026 finals in North America, Tomasson remained defiant.

"That was not a knockout. No, not at all. We have Slovenia and Kosovo who drew. I said in the beginning when we saw this draw, this pool can (all) lose and win against each other. So that means if we win against Kosovo, we'll be probably second."

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

The Swedes host Kosovo, who beat them 2-0 in Pristina last month, on Monday when Slovenia welcome the Swiss.