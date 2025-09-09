Sweden's World Cup qualifying hopes hit by 2-0 loss away to Kosovo

Sweden's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup were dented on Monday after they suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Kosovo, who had Lindon Emerllahu sent off in second-half stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card.

The Swedes, who conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw away to Slovenia on Friday, went behind in the 26th minute as goalkeeper Robin Olsen blocked Elvis Rexhbecaj's shot only for the rebound to fly off the midfielder's shin into the net.

Vedat Muriqi made it 2-0 for Kosovo three minutes before the break and although Sweden brought on Alexander Isak, the most expensive player in Premier League history after moving to Liverpool, they could not find a way back into the game.

The victory moved Kosovo up to second place in Group B on three points, three behind Switzerland, who thumped Slovenia 3-0 to make it two wins out of two. The Swedes are third on one point, ahead of Slovenia on goal difference.

The top team in each group qualify directly for next year's finals with the runners-up going into the playoffs.