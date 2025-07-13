Swiatek thrashes Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win Wimbledon title

Swiatek, who had never gone beyond the Wimbledon quarter-finals before this year despite winning four French Open crowns, could never have imagined that claiming her sixth Grand Slam title could have been as straightforward.

She dropped only two games in her semi-final win against Belinda Bencic and was even more ruthless in the final, clinching victory with a backhand winner.

It was Swiatek's sixth win from her first six Grand Slam finals and took her to 100 wins from 120 matches at the majors, the quickest to reach the century since Serena Williams in 2004.

After winning her first trophy since triumphing at Roland Garros 13 months ago, she is also the youngest player to win Grand Slam titles on all the sport's three surfaces since Williams in 2002.

"It seems super surreal," Swiatek, who arrived at Wimbledon under the radar with doubts about her ability to translate her clay-court skill to the lawns, said on court.

"I didn't even dream (about this) because for me it was just like way too far. I feel like I'm already an experienced player, but I never really expected this one."