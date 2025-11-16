Swiss almost through to World Cup after 4-1 win over Sweden

GENEVA :Switzerland secured a 4-1 victory over Sweden on Friday that all but sealed their spot at next year's World Cup, leaving them top of the group with a considerable goal difference advantage over second-placed Kosovo.

The Swiss top Group B on 13 points, three ahead of Kosovo, who beat Slovenia 2-0 away. They host the Swiss in their final qualifier on Tuesday, but with Switzerland boasting a goal difference of 12 compared to Kosovo's one, they will likely have to be content with the runners-up spot in the group.

The Swiss got off to a flying start when Breel Embolo opened the scoring with a superb first-time finish in the 13th minute. However, in the 33rd minute Benjamin Nygren equalised for the Swedes, who put in a strong finish to their first half of football under new coach Graham Potter.

Roared on by the home crowd, Switzerland took the lead again on the hour mark as Sweden goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was penalised for tripping Embolo in the box as he tried to deal with an under-hit back-pass, and Granit Xhaka stroked home the resulting spot kick.

That tipped the scales back in favour of the hosts and they sealed the three points in the 75th minute when Dan Ndoye took a touch before firing the ball past Johansson to make it 3-1. Substitute Johan Manzambi added a fourth in stoppage time.

The Swedes, who sacked coach Jon Dahl Tomasson after a disappointing campaign that has left them bottom of the group with one point, will still have a chance to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through a playoff spot secured in the Nations League.