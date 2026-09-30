Logo
Logo

Sport

Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino

Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino
The headquarters of the Swiss Football Association (ASF - SFV) is pictured in Bern, Switzerland August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Swiss Football Association withdraws support for Infantino
Soccer Football - FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup - Final - Spain v North Korea - Stadion Miejski LKS, Lodz, Poland - September 27, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy ceremony after Spain win the Under-20 Women's World Cup REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
30 Sep 2026 11:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH, Sept 30 : The Swiss Football Association (SFV) has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president, the organisation said on Wednesday. 

The executive committee reversed its support for the Swiss soccer administrator in a meeting on September 25 after endorsing his candidacy in June.

"The decision follows a comprehensive reassessment of developments over the past few months," the SFV said in a statement.

"From the SFV's perspective, various incidents raise fundamental questions regarding leadership, governance, transparency and decision-making processes within FIFA," it added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement