Swiss players revel in historic moment after reaching Euro quarter-finals

GENEVA :Switzerland's players were basking in the excitement of making history on Thursday after Riola Xhemaili's 92nd-minute goal against Finland put them through to the Women's Euros quarter-finals for the first time.

"It's a historic moment for the whole of Switzerland. We're showing the whole world what Swiss people can do... it's magical," Xhemaili told Reuters after her goal gave the tournaments hosts a 1-1 draw with Finland which was all they needed to progress.

Since they first qualified for the Euros in 2017, Switzerland's women's side had never gone past the group stage, nor had they ever seen such a huge level of support at their games.

"I think nobody of us expected things to happen in Switzerland - sold out crowds... Everything is blowing up way bigger than we ever expected," Swiss captain Lia Walti said.

"We couldn’t even imagine having this when we were little," added defender Viola Calligaris. "And now it's like this for every match. We felt the people cheering — that really gives you strength."

The Stade de Geneve saw its biggest attendance of the tournament so far on Thursday, with 26,388 fans watching.

"It's so much more fun to coach and play when you have a loud crowd," said Switzerland's coach Pia Sundhage, adding that she hoped the team's performance would inspire the next generation of players.

The Swiss hosts are hoping the legacy of the tournament, being played across eight cities with the final on July 27, will bolster female football in the country as Euro 2022 did for champions England.

The Swiss FA's stated aim is to double the number of female players from the 40,000 currently registered by 2027.

First, though, for Switzerland is a quarter-final next Friday against the winners of Group B which, as things stand, would be World Cup winners Spain.