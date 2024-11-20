Table tennis: Singapore's Izaac Quek and Koen Pang shock China world number 1 men's doubles pair

SINGAPORE: It took just 21 minutes for Singapore's Izaac Quek and Koen Pang to notch possibly the biggest victory in their young careers on Wednesday (Nov 20).

The pair beat China's world number 1 pair of Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Finals in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium, Quek and Pang took the victory against Yuan and Xiang – the defending champions – 11-6, 11-6, 11-9. They will next face either Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami or China's Lin Shidong and Lin Gaoyuan in the semis of the US$700,000 (S$938,000) event.

Eighteen-year-old Quek and 22-year-old Pang are ranked tenth in the current world rankings.

Last month, the pair took silver in the men's doubles at the Asian Table Tennis Championships. They are also the reigning SEA Games gold medallists in the event.