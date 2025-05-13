Logo
Table tennis-Sweden's Moregard injured by drone strike in training
Table tennis-Sweden's Moregard injured by drone strike in training

Paris 2024 Olympics - Table Tennis - Men's Team Gold Medal Team Match - South Paris Arena 4, Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Truls Moregard of Sweden in action during his gold medal match against Zhendong Fan of China. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

13 May 2025 12:44AM
Swedish table tennis player Truls Moregard suffered a freak accident this year when he was hit by a drone during a practice session.

The 23-year-old, who won two silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was struck on the left hand when a drone filming his training collided with a lamp and came crashing down.

"It's okay now, but the drone hit badly and broke half the nail. It bled a lot and throbbed painfully. I think that was what made me so stressed," Moregard told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Moregard, who plays right-handed, said the accident in his home town of Eslov did not affect his preparations for the World Championship in Doha starting on May 17.

Source: Reuters
