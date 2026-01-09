BERLIN, Jan ‌9 : Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match against visitors VfB Stuttgart despite his return this week from Africa Cup of Nations duty, coach Kasper Hjulmand said on Friday.

Tapsoba was part of the Burkina Faso team that lost 3-0 to Ivory ‌Coast in the round of 16 of ‌the continental competition on Tuesday. The Bundesliga resumes this weekend following a three-week winter break.

"He will get a few days of holiday now, to relax and get some time with the family but will be back next week," Hjulmand told a ‍press conference.

Leverkusen have a busy three-match schedule with a trip to Hamburg SV on Tuesday after the Stuttgart match, followed by another away game at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"Three points are a top ​priority tomorrow. We want ‌to sleep with the three points on Saturday night and we are ready," Hjulmand said.

Tapsoba could be ​back for the Hamburg game but Hjulmand said he would see ⁠what condition the player was ‌in before taking a final decision.

Leverkusen are in third ​place on 29 points, three behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Leaders Bayern Munich are on 41 points.

Asked whether ‍cold and snowy conditions across Germany would affect their performance on ⁠Saturday, Hjulmand said: "I don't think it will be too bad tomorrow ​evening. I am from ‌Denmark. There it is much worse."