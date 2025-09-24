Team Europe charming the home fans ahead of Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, New York :Europe's Ryder Cup team have launched a charm offensive in New York's hostile territory before the match-play competition kicks off on Friday, sporting wide smiles as they signed autographs for eager American fans at Bethpage Black.

No away team has lifted the trophy since the Europeans' "Miracle at Medinah," when they won the 2012 edition in dramatic fashion in Illinois, with Ryder Cup home advantage clear.

But the grinning European players sought to get whatever support they could on Tuesday, interacting with the home fans as they worked through their early practice session at the notoriously tricky Bethpage Black Course.

"We're the visitors," said captain Luke Donald. "We have a bunch of really solid guys with good values. They're out there to be entertaining. They're out there to play great golf. They understand how important the fans are."

Fans dressed in red, white and blue arrived at the practice session with U.S. rock anthems playing over the speakers, giving a patriotic feel to the affair long before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Friday's first day of competition.

Those fans are unlikely to have forgotten the U.S. team's bitter defeat by Team Europe two years ago in Rome but European captain Donald laid the groundwork for the Americans' affections long before arriving in Farmingdale.

Along with his wife and children, the Englishman donned a New York-themed Halloween costume last year, complete with the Statue of Liberty.

"We want to embrace the places we go to," he told reporters. "We have a huge respect for New York, what it represents. It's great to have a Ryder Cup here. It was just a fun way to add a little tip of the cap to New York."