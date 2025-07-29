Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee finishes seventh in 1,500m freestyle final at World Aquatics Champs
SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee finished seventh in the women's 1,500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday (Jul 29).
At the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Kallang, Gan clocked a time of 16:03.51.
Legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky took gold (15:26:44), Italy's Simona Quadarella the silver (15:31.79) and Australia's Lani Pallister the bronze (15:41.18).
Gan is the only Singapore swimmer to have made a final in this edition of the Championships. She is also the first Singaporean female swimmer to qualify for a final at the meet since Tao Li placed seventh in the 50m butterfly in 2007.
The last Singaporean to progress to a Championships final was Teong Tzen Wei, who finished eighth in the 50m butterfly at the 2022 edition.
Gan, who qualified for her first Championships final fourth overall, had obliterated her national record in the event's heats on Monday.
She clocked a time of 16:01.29 to eclipse her previous national record of 16:10.13, which she set at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This meant she qualified ahead of France Olympic silver medallist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova and bronze medalist Isabel Gose, who did not make the final.
According to Singapore Aquatics, Gan's 800m split time in the race on Monday - 8:29.93 - is also a new national record. It is more than two seconds faster than the 8:32.37 mark she set in the 800m freestyle heats at the Paris Olympics.
While Gan had been pencilled in for the 200m freestyle heats earlier on Tuesday, she opted to pull out of the event to focus on the evening's race.
Earlier in the meet, Gan broke Lynette Lim's 15-year national record in the women's 400m freestyle.
She finished 13th overall in the heats, with Canada’s Summer McIntosh winning the event.
Gan will next turn her attention to the 800m freestyle event on Friday.