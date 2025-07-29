Singapore's Gan Ching Hwee finishes seventh in 1,500m freestyle final at World Aquatics Champs

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Gan Ching Hwee finished seventh in the women's 1,500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships on Tuesday (Jul 29).

At the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Kallang, Gan clocked a time of 16:03.51.

Legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky took gold (15:26:44), Italy's Simona Quadarella the silver (15:31.79) and Australia's Lani Pallister the bronze (15:41.18).

Gan is the only Singapore swimmer to have made a final in this edition of the Championships. She is also the first Singaporean female swimmer to qualify for a final at the meet since Tao Li placed seventh in the 50m butterfly in 2007.

The last Singaporean to progress to a Championships final was Teong Tzen Wei, who finished eighth in the 50m butterfly at the 2022 edition.