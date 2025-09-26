Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins 50m backstroke S2 gold at World Para Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE: Swim star Yip Pin Xiu clinched Singapore's first gold at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships on Friday (Sep 26), winning the 50m backstroke S2.

At the OCBC Aquatics Centre, the defending champion clocked a time of 1:04.31 to finish ahead of Russian neutral athlete Diana Koltsova and Italy's Arjola Trimi. This is her fourth consecutive gold in the event at the Championships.

The Singaporean topped the heats earlier in the morning.

Yip currently holds the world and championships records in both the 100m and 50m backstroke S2 events.

She is also a three-time Paralympic champion in each event, winning them both at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Paralympics.

Earlier in the meet, Yip took silver in the 100m backstroke S2.