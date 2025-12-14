Singapore's hurdlers stay positive after national records at SEA Games annulled due to technical issues
BANGKOK: Soon after Singapore hurdler Kerstin Ong crossed the line in the heats of the women's 100m hurdles at the SEA Games on Friday (Dec 12) in a time of 13.47s, she knew something was awry.
"People were all congratulating me ... but I was like: 'There's no way I ran that (time),'" the Games debutant told CNA a day after the event. Her national record stands at 13.86s.
Hours later that same evening, Ong took to the track again. This time she clocked 13.85s, finishing seventh in the final.
However, neither of the times Ong clocked will count as national records after technical issues were reported at the Supachalasai National Stadium.
"We have been informed by Asian Athletics that technical issues with the timing system affected the statistical integrity of results on the evening session on Dec 12, 2025," said a Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) spokesperson.
"While the athletes’ placings remain valid, their recorded timings cannot be recognised for statistical purposes."
This means that Ong's times and that of men's 110m hurdler Ang Chen Xiang, who also posted a national record time in the men's 110m final, will not stand.
While she felt that the time she clocked in the final was accurate, Ong has since come to terms with the final outcome.
"If they can't recognise it, then we have to just accept it," said Ong. "It's unfortunate, but just means that I have to run faster."
"We know the work has been put in, and the body knows when it has done a fast time. We are looking forward to (building) on the performance at the SEA Games, and the only way is forward," added Ang, who clocked 13.75s en route to taking silver.
His current national record stands at 13.77s.
In a letter to team managers from Asian Athletics seen by CNA, the organisation said it had formed an "enquiry committee" following "many problems" cropping up during the competition.
After a detailed discussion with the technical delegates, the international photo finish judge and the local organising committee competition director, it was found that the "major hiccup" was due to power supply and internet issues, but also that the company responsible for timing and scoring at the competition also did not meet standard requirements.
It said that Friday's morning session and both of Thursday's sessions were not affected by the issue.
The organisation added that the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) should take "adequate care" to ensure such instances do not happen again.
In a letter seen by CNA dated Friday, SNOC requested an official statement from SEAGF to address the technical issues. SNOC secretary-general Mark Chay also urged SEAGF to "review and strengthen" its protocols for technical systems to prevent such incidents from occurring again.
"For me, it is simple that (God) has a plan and purpose for me, and if it's not my time, it's not my time. And I fully accept it," said Ang. "I can't control these things."
