Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu clinches 100m backstroke S2 silver at World Para Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore swim star Yip Pin Xiu clinched her country's first medal at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships on Tuesday (Sep 23), taking silver in the 100m backstroke S2.

At the OCBC Aquatics Centre, the defending champion clocked a time of 2:23.73 to finish behind Diana Koltsova (2:19.60), but ahead of Italy's Angela Procida.

Yip had been gunning for her fourth consecutive gold in the event, after triumphs in 2019, 2022 and 2023. The 33-year-old has a total of seven world titles.

Yip is the current world and championships record holder in both the 100m and 50m backstroke S2 events.

She is also a three-time Paralympic champion in the 100m backstroke S2, winning at the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Games.

Earlier in the day, Yip topped the heats, finishing about seven seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

She will next compete in the 50m backstroke S2 heats on Friday.