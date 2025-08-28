Teams qualified for the Champions League main tournament

Following is a list of the teams who have qualified for the league phase of this season's Champions League.

Teams are divided into four pots for the draw, based on their club coefficient. Each team will play against two others from each pot, with one match held at home and the other away.

Projected pots

Pot 1: Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona.

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge.

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille.

Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union SG, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos, Kairat.

Teams will be prevented from facing rivals from their own country and will be limited to playing against only two clubs from any single country.

The league-phase draw will take place on Thursday in Monaco with the first matches scheduled to be played from September 16 to 18.

The final will be played on May 30 2026 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)