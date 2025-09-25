From teen dream to reality, Young ready for Bethpage homecoming

FARMINGDALE, New York :Cameron Young's dream is finally becoming reality, and it couldn't be scripted any better as the New York native will make his Ryder Cup debut this week at the same Bethpage Black course where he tasted success as an amateur.

The 28-year-old has had this week's Ryder Cup on his radar ever since Bethpage Black was announced as the venue in 2013, making his selection as one of U.S. captain Keegan Bradley's six picks all the more meaningful.

"Since it was announced. I think I would have been in high school. It's been quite some time," Young told reporters on Wednesday when asked about his Ryder Cup aspirations.

Young's path to Bethpage wasn't always smooth. Earlier this year he was not even in the conversation to make the 12-player team but a late-season surge changed everything.

A victory at the Wyndham Championship last month followed by a solo-fifth finish in the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs and a share of fourth place at the Tour Championship thrust Young into contention.

For his efforts, Young gets to compete in golf's greatest team spectacle and at a venue where in 2017 he won the New York State Open at Bethpage as an amateur after firing a then-course-record 64 in the final round.

Other than the massive grandstands in place this week and leading players from Europe and the United States roaming around the course, Young said everything felt the same as when he was last on site in 2017.

"Walking out on the first tee, feels like I was here yesterday," said Young.

Despite Young's comfort with the course and increased confidence as a golfer, the former PGA Tour rookie of the year has been doing his Ryder Cup homework and has not been shy about picking the brains of his more experienced teammates.

"Just trying to pick up little things here and there," said Young. "You know, they have all got so much experience and so much wisdom from their times in these events."

After dreaming of his Ryder Cup debut for years and getting reacquainted with the course this week Young is now bracing for what he is certain will be one of the more nervy opening tee shots a golfer can hit.

Whenever Young steps in front of the mammoth grandstand that overlooks the elevated tee at the par-four opening hole he fully expects to feel jitters.

"Everybody's got some nerves. You still have to hit it," said Young.

"For me, I think just a matter of going through the process leading up to it, and you know, getting to the first tee and trying to make a swing that I've been making over the last few days."