Teen sensation Caluori named in England squad for autumn matches

LONDON :Saracens' 19-year-old winger Noah Caluori was included in Steve Borthwick's England squad for the November internationals on Sunday after being invited to train with the group a week ago following his five-try first Prem start.

Caluori showed incredible athleticism and variety in attack to claim his remarkable haul in his club's win over Sale a week ago. Borthwick invited him to join his training squad and obviously liked what he saw.

Caluori made less of an impact on Friday, when England winger Tommy Freeman scored four tries as Northampton beat Saracens, but still had a good game.

Sale scrumhalf Raffi Quirke, who won his two caps under Eddie Jones four years ago, was also included in the 36-player group, but as expected there was no place for former captain Owen Farrell.

Uncapped Leicester back row Emeka Ilione, who Borthwick praised highly after calling him into his training squad, has been left out after picking up a shoulder injury.

On Saturday England play Australia, who beat them at Twickenham a year ago, before facing Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.

"Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world," Borthwick said.

England squad

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)

Noah Caluori (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Elliot Daly (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

Not considered for selection: Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers), Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints).