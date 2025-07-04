Teenage star Estevao in spotlight as Palmeiras face Chelsea

PHILADELPHIA :Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira conceded on Thursday that his side faced an uphill battle in Friday’s Club World Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, with their teenage winger Estevao in a unique position as he prepares to move to the European giants.

“To say that Chelsea are better than Palmeiras is simply being realistic,” Ferreira told Thursday’s press conference. “They came here and bought our best player. What more can I say? But no one plays alone in my teams. We run, fight, suffer and win for each other.”

All eyes will be on the 18-year-old Estevao, who is set to play for the Brazilian side against Chelsea, the very club he will join after the tournament.

The highly-rated winger was signed by Chelsea last year for an initial 34 million euros ($39.97 million), with performance-related bonuses potentially taking the fee to 67 million, according to British reports.

Estevao admitted the situation had been a distraction, saying, “It’s been hard balancing the emotions of playing my final games for Palmeiras while also thinking about my future at Chelsea.”

Despite his undeniable talent, the teenager has yet to score or register an assist in the Club World Cup.

Ferreira, who previously managed Chelsea forward Pedro Neto at Sporting Braga, likened the two players to each other, describing Estevao as “a spectacular kid” and noting similarities in their left-footed style and versatility.

He added with a smile, “I wish him all the best — just not tomorrow.”

The Palmeiras boss said that Estevao remained committed to the club for the remainder of the tournament.

“While he’s with us, he has tasks and commitments to fulfill. After that, he’ll be free to return to Chelsea. Until then, he’ll give his best, and there’s no better way to say goodbye than by helping us in this World Cup.

"And I hope he gives his best so that Chelsea can see all his potential and quality. It will be an opportunity for him to show all his talent.”

Chelsea, the UEFA Conference League winners, come into the match at Lincoln Financial Field as heavy favourites, boasting a squad brimming with international stars despite missing midfielder Moises Caicedo due to suspension.

Palmeiras will look to Estevao and their team unity to overcome the odds in what promises to be a compelling encounter, hoping to deliver another shock win in the tournament after Al Hilal and Fluminense knocked out Manchester City and Inter Milan respectively in the round of 16.

“The fact that Chelsea are favourites does not mean that we do not also have weapons and ambition. We must face our opponents within our means, within our strategy, within our game plan,” Ferreira said.

($1 = 0.8506 euros)