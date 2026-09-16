Teenager Dowman scores twice as Arsenal progress in League Cup

LONDON, Sept 15 : Arsenal's 16-year-old Max Dowman scored twice in a 4-2 League Cup victory at Ipswich Town to continue the club's perfect start to the season and Liverpool also reached the fourth round as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Dowman showed great footwork to open the scoring in the seventh minute and made it 3-0 shortly after the interval to become only the second 16-year-old to score two goals in the same game for a Premier League club.

Noni Madueke had doubled Arsenal's lead and Mikel Merino made it 4-0 before Ipswich rallied with goals by Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom to salvage some pride.

Tottenham sent out a strong starting lineup at Anfield against a Liverpool side showing 10 changes from the side that drew with Fulham at the weekend.

But the confidence-boosting victory Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi desired after a poor start to the season did not materialise as they succumbed to the 10-time winners.

Alexis Mac Allister's clinical finish into the top corner put Liverpool ahead and Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 in the 54th minute with a powerful finish.

Conor Gallagher headed Tottenham's reply - the club's first goal against Premier League opposition this season - but substitute Dominik Szoboszlai wrapped up the win with a late thunderbolt from outside the penalty area.

Fulham won a five-goal thriller at second-tier West Ham United with Oscar Bobb's first goal for the club sealing a 3-2 win at the London Stadium. Top-flight Brentford also made it through with a 2-1 win at Reading.

Third-tier Peterborough reached the fourth round, edging a penalty shoot out against Barnsley after a 3-3 draw.