Telehealth firm Ro enlists Serena Williams as ambassador for weight-loss drugs

Telehealth company Ro has enlisted former tennis player Serena Williams as a celebrity patient ambassador for its weight-loss treatments, it said on Thursday.

She will star in a national marketing campaign for GLP-1s medication and inspire others to take the support they need to reach their health goals, a company spokesperson said.

Williams, who has won 23 grand slam titles, is speaking out for the first time about using GLP-1 weight-loss treatment to improve her health and help reach her weight goals after having children, Ro said.

Her grand slams make Williams the most successful female tennis player in the modern era. She won the Australian Open in 2017 while she was pregnant.

The company, which sells Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy through its weight-loss program, said Williams' husband and co-founder of social media site Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in Ro and serves on its board.