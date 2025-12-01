Logo
Ten-man Chelsea hold off Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 30, 2025 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 30, 2025 Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates scoring their first goal with Eberechi Eze REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 30, 2025 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 30, 2025 Arsenal's Noni Madueke in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
01 Dec 2025 02:40AM
LONDON, Nov 30 : Ten-man Chelsea held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in a highly charged top-of-the-table London derby on Sunday, Mikel Merino cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea opener to spare the Premier League leaders' blushes.

Chelsea were already a man down when defender Chalobah flicked a header into the net from a pinpoint corner by captain Reece James three minutes after the break.Moises Caicedo had been sent off in the 38th minute after a VAR check for landing a crunching tackle on Merino's ankle. Arsenal replied when Merino rose to meet a Bukayo Saka cross in the 59th minute.

Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the table on 30 points ahead of Manchester City with Chelsea third on 24.

Source: Reuters
