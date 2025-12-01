Ten-man Chelsea hold off Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby

LONDON, Nov 30 : Ten-man Chelsea held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in a highly charged top-of-the-table London derby on Sunday, Mikel Merino cancelling out Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea opener to spare the Premier League leaders' blushes.

Chelsea were already a man down when defender Chalobah flicked a header into the net from a pinpoint corner by captain Reece James three minutes after the break.Moises Caicedo had been sent off in the 38th minute after a VAR check for landing a crunching tackle on Merino's ankle. Arsenal replied when Merino rose to meet a Bukayo Saka cross in the 59th minute.

Arsenal sit five points clear at the top of the table on 30 points ahead of Manchester City with Chelsea third on 24.