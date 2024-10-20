Ten-man Lazio score late own goal to gift Juventus 1-0 win

TURIN, Italy : An own goal by Lazio defender Mario Gila gave Juventus a 1-0 home win in Serie A on Saturday after visiting Lazio side were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half.

Gila put Juventus in front in the 85th minute when he attempted to block Juan Cabal's cross from the side that he sent past own goalkeeper Ivan Provedel instead.

Lazio were left with 10 men in the 24th minute after defender Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a tackle on Pierre Kalulu.

Juventus are second on 16 points, level with leaders Napoli and two points above third-placed Inter Milan, who both have a game in hand. Lazio, with 13 points, sit fifth in the standings.