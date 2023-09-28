Teong Tzen Wei bags Singapore’s first swim medal of Asian Games with silver in 50m butterfly

HANGZHOU: After a disappointing Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia earlier this year, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei had a simple message to send.

“I’ll be back.”

And at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena on Thursday (Sep 28), Teong kept his word.

The 25-year-old clinched Singapore’s first swimming medal of the 2023 Asian Games, after finishing second in the men’s 50m butterfly in a time of 23.34s. This is also his first Asiad medal.

The Asian record of 22.93s, set in 2017, belongs to compatriot Joseph Schooling.

At the last Asian Games in 2018, the Singapore swim team won six medals, including two golds courtesy of Schooling.

Earlier in the day, Teong finished second overall in the heats, clocking a time of 22.47s. Teammate Mikkel Lee, who qualified for the final with the sixth fastest time, finished 7th in the final in a time of 23.60s.