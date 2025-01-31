Logo
Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh continues fine form, storms into Thailand Masters semis
Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh continues fine form, storms into Thailand Masters semis

Teh will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday.

Jason Teh is hunting for his first major singles title. (Photo: SBA/David Tan)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
31 Jan 2025 06:50PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh put himself in strong contention to claim his first major title as he advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the Thailand Masters on Friday (Jan 31).

He beat South Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-13, 21-18 in 49 minutes and will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles semi-finals of the Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

This is his first career victory against Jeon, who is ranked 35th in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Teh, who is the tournament fourth seed, reached a career-high rank of 30 earlier this week. 

He is the second-highest world-ranked men's singles player in Singapore, behind compatriot Loh Kean Yew, who is 11th. 

The 24-year-old has been on a stellar run of form in recent times.

Last month, he reached the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters where he upset Japan's world number nine Kodai Naraoka. He also made the finals of five tournaments in 2024.

Source: CNA/mt(mp)

