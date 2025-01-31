Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh continues fine form, storms into Thailand Masters semis

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh put himself in strong contention to claim his first major title as he advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the Thailand Masters on Friday (Jan 31).

He beat South Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-13, 21-18 in 49 minutes and will next face Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the men's singles semi-finals of the Super 300 tournament on Saturday.

This is his first career victory against Jeon, who is ranked 35th in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Teh, who is the tournament fourth seed, reached a career-high rank of 30 earlier this week.