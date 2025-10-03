Third-generation Socceroo Robertson back in Australia fold

MELBOURNE :Australia coach Tony Popovic has included young midfielder Alex Robertson in his squad for friendlies against World Cup hosts United States and Canada, ending a two-year absence for the third-generation Socceroo.

Wales-based Robertson, whose father and grandfather both represented Australia, won the last of his two caps against Argentina in Beijing in 2023 under former coach Graham Arnold but has not been seen in the green-and-gold since.

Popovic said in May that the Scotland-born 22-year-old, who was once on Manchester City's books, had made himself unavailable and was ineligible for Australia selection.

The issues appear to have been resolved, though, with the Cardiff City playmaker included in a 25-man squad for the October 10 match against Canada in Montreal and the U.S. clash four days later in Denver, Colorado.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Robertson is one of eight changes to the squad that whitewashed fellow World Cup qualifiers New Zealand in the two-match "Soccer Ashes" series last month.

Popovic has ended Mat Ryan's exile after the veteran goalkeeper and regular Socceroos captain confirmed a move to LaLiga team Levante last month.

Norway-based striker Nicholas D'Agostino and Scotland-based holding midfielder Cameron Devlin have been called up for the first time under Popovic since he succeeded Arnold last year.

Defender Jason Geria and forwards Daniel Arzani and Mitch Duke are back in the Socceroos squad for the first time since they sealed qualification for next year's World Cup in North America, while full back Fran Karacic returns after injury.

England-based winger Sam Silvera and Belgium-based midfielder Ryan Teague were among the players cut from the squad that beat New Zealand twice and extended the Socceroos' unbeaten run to 10 matches under Popovic.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Mat Ryan

Defenders - Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Fran Karacic, Hayden Matthews, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles

Midfielders - Max Balard, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Aiden O’Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Alex Robertson, Patrick Yazbek

Forwards - Daniel Arzani, Martin Boyle, Mitch Duke, Nicholas D’Agostino, Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure