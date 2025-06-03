Logo
Third ODI delayed after West Indies team get stuck in traffic
Third ODI delayed after West Indies team get stuck in traffic

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v West Indies - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 1, 2025 West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v West Indies - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 3, 2025 England head coach Brendon McCullum and special skills consultant Tim Southee before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v West Indies - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 3, 2025 England's Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
03 Jun 2025 08:24PM
LONDON :The West Indies team arrived late due to heavy road traffic for the final match of their one-day international series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, forcing a delay to the scheduled start time.

England's players, who had hired Lime Bikes to finish their journey to the ground, were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

England, who lead the series 2-0 after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff, won the toss and will bowl first.

Source: Reuters
