Third time lucky as Poland beat Switzerland to win United Cup
Tennis - United Cup - Final - Poland v Switzerland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 11, 2026 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz celebrates after winning his singles match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
Tennis - United Cup - Final - Poland v Switzerland - Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia - January 11, 2026 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his singles match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Jeremy Piper
11 Jan 2026 09:09PM
SYDNEY, Jan ‌11 : Poland battled past Switzerland 2-1 in the United Cup final on Sunday to banish the pain of title-round defeats in the previous two editions and secure a long-awaited maiden triumph in the season-opening mixed-team competition.

Hubert Hurkacz ‌continued his resurgence in his first event ‌back after a near seven-month injury layoff by beating veteran Stan Wawrinka 6-3 3-6 6-3 to level the tie at 1-1 after Iga Swiatek lost 3-6 6-0 6-3 to an inspired Belinda Bencic.

The mixed ‍doubles duo of Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski then downed Bencic and Jakub Paul 6-4 6-3 in the deciding match to trigger jubilant scenes in Sydney, ​where Poland finally converted ‌their dominance into silverware.

Victory capped a superb campaign for Poland, who beat last year's champions ​the United States in the semi-finals, and set up ⁠Hurkacz to carry momentum ‌into his singles campaign at the Australian Open ​that begins on January  18.

Six-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek heads into the year's opening major at ‍Melbourne Park with back-to-back defeats after losing to Bencic ⁠on Sunday and Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, though ​she will remain among ‌the top contenders.

Source: Reuters
