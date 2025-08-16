Logo
Sport

Thompson beats Lyles in Olympic final rematch in Silesia
Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 16, 2025 Jamaica's Kishane Thompson celebrates after setting a new Meeting Record to win the Men's 100m Final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 16, 2025 Jamaica's Kishane Thompson celebrates after winning the Men's 100m Final with second placed Noah Lyles of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Athletics - Diamond League - Silesia - Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - August 16, 2025 Christian Coleman of the U.S., Noah Lyles of the U.S., Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S. and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in action during the Men's 100m Final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
16 Aug 2025 11:47PM
SILESIA, Poland :Kishane Thompson laid down a marker ahead of next month's world championships when the Jamaican came out on top in the highly-anticipated 100 metres against Olympic champion Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The men's sprint brought together American Lyles and Thompson for the first time since their unforgettable Olympic final last year in Paris, where Lyles beat his rival by five thousandths of a second.

Add Kenny Bednarek into the mix, who recently clashed with Lyles, and this was a race that nobody wanted to miss. The two Americans had a heated moment at the U.S. Championships earlier this month, when Lyles stared down Bednarek coming to the line and received a shove in return at the finish.

Thompson blasted out of the blocks and never looked like being beaten, while Lyles, with his typically slow start, came strong at the end but the Jamaican won in 9.87 seconds, with Lyles clocking 9.90, his season's best, and Bednarek finishing third.

Source: Reuters
