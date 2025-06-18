Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash

Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Ulsan HD's Darijan Bojanic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Ulsan HD's Erick walks out before the start of the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Ulsan HD's Kang Kim arrives before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 17, 2025 Ulsan HD fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group F - Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 17, 2025 General view of empty seats in the stands before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
18 Jun 2025 06:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla :The start of the Group F Club World Cup clash between South Korea’s Ulsan HD and African Champions League runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns was delayed seconds before the teams were due to kick off because of the threat of lightning.

The two teams had come out onto the pitch to start their first match at the competition, but as they were ready to kick off, French referee Clement Turpin took the teams off the pitch.

Spectators were also told to leave their seats and take shelter on the concourse around the Inter & Co Stadium.

Officials said there was a threat of lightning although there was no accompanying rain but dark cloud could be seen in the distance and the wind had picked up noticeably. The weather forecast had been for passing showers in the afternoon.

The match was scheduled for a 6 p.m. local time kickoff.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement