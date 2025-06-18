Threat of lightning delays start of Club World Cup clash

ORLANDO, Fla :The start of the Group F Club World Cup clash between South Korea’s Ulsan HD and African Champions League runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns was delayed seconds before the teams were due to kick off because of the threat of lightning.

The two teams had come out onto the pitch to start their first match at the competition, but as they were ready to kick off, French referee Clement Turpin took the teams off the pitch.

Spectators were also told to leave their seats and take shelter on the concourse around the Inter & Co Stadium.

Officials said there was a threat of lightning although there was no accompanying rain but dark cloud could be seen in the distance and the wind had picked up noticeably. The weather forecast had been for passing showers in the afternoon.

The match was scheduled for a 6 p.m. local time kickoff.