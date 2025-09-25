Three changes for Argentina side to take on Springboks

DURBAN :Argentina have made three changes to their line-up to take on South Africa in their penultimate fixture in this year’s Rugby Championship on Saturday as both teams chase the title.

Coach Felipe Contepomi on Thursday looked to beef up his pack for what is expected to be a bruising contest at King’s Park with Pablo Matera returning at flank and Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos coming into the second row.

It means that locks Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo drop to the bench along with flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez in a six-two forward split.

Highly rated flyhalf Tomas Albornoz is on the bench after returning to the Pumas squad after missing their last two tests in Australia.

The 28-year-old was forced to leave the field early after dislocating a finger in Argentina's 29-23 victory over New Zealand in Buenos Aires on August 23, which was the Pumas' first-ever home win over the All Blacks.

"We're happy he has returned and he's working his way back but he did have surgery and so we've made the choice to keep with the cohesion we've had at halfback," Contepomi told a press conference.

Santiago Carreras, therefore, keeps his place at flyhalf after strong performances when Argentina lost 28-24 to the Wallabies in Townsville on September 6 but turned the tables with a 28-26 victory in Sydney a week later.

That result gives them the opportunity to win the Southern Hemisphere Championship for the first time.

"We are not thinking that far ahead. Rather it's an opportunity to play against the best pack in world rugby," added captain Julian Montoya.

"It's a big challenge and a big opportunity that makes us really excited."

Each of the four teams has two wins and two defeats, and are separated only by bonus points.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquín Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Lucas Paulos, 4-Franco Molina, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 22-Simon Benitez Cruz, 23-Tomas Albornoz.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)