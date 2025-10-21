Three uncapped players in expansive Scottish squad

Three uncapped players have been named by Scotland in a 45-man squad for their November internationals, with Sione Tuipulotu returning to captain the team after missing this year's Six Nations.

The uncapped players are all forwards, with eighthman Alexander Masibaka touring with Scotland in the Pacific in July but yet to win a cap, while flanker Liam McConnell and hooker Harri Morris win a place after showing form for Edinburgh.

Coach Gregor Townsend on Tuesday named 27 forwards and 18 backs, with the tests on consecutive weekends against the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, and Tonga.

There are 11 players who were picked by the British & Irish Lions to join their tour of Australia in mid-year, including Tuipulotu, who could not play in the Six Nations after a pectoral muscle tear.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Zander Fagerson, who was picked for the Lions but did not tour because of a calf injury, is also back.

Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury returns to the international fold, seeking a first Scotland cap since the 2022 tour to Argentina.

"A lot of players are coming to their prime years," said Townsend.

"Over the last couple of years, players outside the squad have had that chance to get into the group, but it's very competitive now. In certain positions, there's quality all the way through, and some very good players have missed out on this squad."

Squad:

Backs: Fergus Burke (Saracens), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe (both Glasgow Warriors), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn (both Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Edinburgh), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison (both Edinburgh), Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors), Alexander Masibaka (Montpellier), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), Harri Morris (Edinburgh), Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), D'Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson (both Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Perpignan), Alex Samuel (Glasgow Warriors), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Harlequins), Murphy Walker, Max Williamson (both Glasgow Warriors).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)