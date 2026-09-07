Logo
Logo

Sport

Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans

Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerry Lai
Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in action during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke
Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in action during his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke
Tiafoe basks in 'out-of-body' atmosphere from US Open fans
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Fans celebrate in the stands after Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. wins his round of 16 match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerry Lai
07 Sep 2026 09:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 6 : Frances Tiafoe took his love affair with the home fans to another level in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday, besting Daniil Medvedev in a highlight-reel worthy display as he bids to end an American men's Grand Slam drought.

The magnetic showman was showered with deafening cheers throughout his victory over Medvedev, a player who had the upper hand in six of their previous seven encounters.

After a performance showcasing his charisma and versatility, Tiafoe said the energy from the crowd had lifted him to another plane.

"It's an out-of-body experience, no question. No real explaining that type of feeling," he added.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"It's like you're not even touching the ground at one point. Energy is so high, and it seems like the level of play matches that."

It was his 10th win in as many appearances at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which has grown in the esteem of the sport's diehard fans this year amid an influencer influx in the stands at the showpiece Arthur Ashe.

"Armstrong is crazy," said Tiafoe, who is bidding to become the first U.S. man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick's 2003 triumph at Flushing Meadows.

"It's just an energy thing. You know, courts, dimensions, everything is the same on every court. Energy is insane. I kept requesting it.

"More and more I can enjoy myself and have fun, it seems like I can bring my best stuff out, and that's kind of what that is."

PLAY TO WIN

Tiafoe has had the New York fans in the palm of his hand since he beat Rafa Nadal during his extraordinary run to the semi-finals in 2022.

Four years later, and with another semi-final berth under his belt from 2024, it would be no great surprise if he makes another deep run at the final Grand Slam of the year.

"I've been showing up every week. It shows," he said. "With my game, it's just play to win. You know, play aggressive, use my whole arsenal at the right time. It's been working well."

It has not all been plain sailing. He retired mid-match in Montreal last month and underwent surgery to have a cyst removed from his dominant hand.

In testament to his resiliency, he reached the Cincinnati final just weeks later.

"You just have to keep going. Life is going to hit you. It's not always peaches and cream every day," he told reporters. "You have to get yourself up, talk to the man in the mirror, and continue to go."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement