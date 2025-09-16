Logo
Tinch caps brilliant season with 110m hurdles gold
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 110m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Cordell Tinch of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win the men's 110m hurdles final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 110m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Cordell Tinch of the U.S. celebrates with his gold medal and a U.S. flag after winning the final REUTERS/Issei Kato
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 110m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Cordell Tinch of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 110m Hurdles Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Cordell Tinch of the U.S. in action during the Men's 110m Hurdles Final REUTERS/Edgar Su
16 Sep 2025 09:41PM
TOKYO :Cordell Tinch capped a superb second season as a professional by winning 110 metres hurdles gold at the World Athletics Championships in 12.99 seconds on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old American, the world leader this year, stormed over the 10 hurdles and held off the fast finishers in the run-in to claim his first global title at his first global championships.

Orlando Bennett ran a personal best 13.08 to win silver, while his fellow Jamaican Tyler Mason took the bronze in 13.12, which matched his previous best time.

Olympic gold medallist Grant Holloway's six-year reign as world champion ended earlier on Tuesday when the American finished sixth in his semi-final.

Source: Reuters
